Supermarket car park targeted again by hammer attackers

SUPERMARKET chain Tesco are taking “very seriously” a new carjacking incident at their Greenfield store on Chew Valley Road.

A woman in her 50s was threatened by hammer wielding thieves who then made off in the victim’s vehicle, believed to be a Hyundai. There are no reports of injury.

In a separate incident, in another part of the village, a man was approached outside his house as he unloaded shopping.

The two attacks are not thought to be linked but said to be part of a “trend” across the Oldham area.

There have been various incidents in the last few years where customers and staff have been targeted and attacked or followed from the car park.

In February 2019, a woman was followed from Tesco to her home in Greenfield.

She was approached by two male offenders, one of them carrying a machete, and was threatened before handing over her car keys and the men made off in the car. The car was later recovered.

In March 2018, a 74-year-old pensioner was threatened with an axe by two men as he arrived for work at the supermarket.

In 2017, another Greenfield resident was trailed home before a masked gang attempted to steal her car.

The same year, a woman was sat in her car in the car park when thieves surrounded the vehicle before smashing her windscreen with a hammer. Fortunately, she was able to drive away.

The Independent approached Tesco for a response to the latest robbery. We were told Tesco will continue to do everything they can for customer safety. It is understood there is CCTV in the car park.

A spokesperson said: “We were sorry to hear about this incident and want to assure people that the safety of our customers and colleagues is one of our top priorities. We are assisting police with their enquiries.”

Tesco said they had made contact with the victim to ensure she was okay.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “We were called shortly before 7pm on Saturday 13 November to a report of a theft of a car at Tesco car park on Chew Valley Road, Greenfield.

“Three men threatened a woman in her 50s with a hammer before making off in the vehicle. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have footage from the area at the time should contact police online, if able, or via 101 quoting incident 2745 of 13/11/2021.

Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In another incident in Lees, two males were arrested following a car theft and pursuit on November 20. The police helicopter was also involved.

• Three male juveniles were arrested on suspicion of burglary at Saddleworth School earlier this month. They were later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Local officers worked closely with Oldham Council’s First Response team who made the initial call to police.

