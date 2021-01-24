Swimmers dive into plans for Saddleworth Lido

OUTDOOR swimming enthusiasts are hoping to make a splash with their plans to open a lido in Saddleworth.

Katy Boulton and Erica Ryan presented their ambitions to the Saddleworth Parish Council at its December meeting and were met with unanimous support from the councillors.

Their goal is to have an open air, unheated pool, constructed and maintained to the highest possible eco standards, which could be used all year round.

The pool would have a lawn area plus reception/admin building, toilets, showers and changing facilities.

They envisage activities would include family swimming, lane swimming for fitness, cold-water dip sessions, poolside fitness and yoga, and sessions for youth groups and organisations.

Katy explained: “We both started cold water swimming last summer after hearing on the news about the number of people who are trying this.

“We love it – we want to share the experience and the joy that this is giving us. We put our heads together and said it would be great if we could create something in Saddleworth.

“Providing open air swimming would benefit the physical and mental health of a wide range of society, including providing another facility for young people.

“Such a pool would have a benefit for the hospitality industry and other local businesses, helping the local and wider economies.”

The pair, who swim at Sparth Reservoir in Mardsen have attended a lido conference and talked to other people running similar facilities to gain ideas for their project.

They hope to form a not-for-profit Community Interest Company (CIC) to support the development and running of the lido and consult with the community and Parish and borough councils.

They have the Uppermill site of the current Saddleworth School as a target location but councillors suggested also looking at Churchill Playing Fields and drained reservoirs.

Erica, who is also the brainchild behind the Uppermill Advent window displays, said: “We were surprised by how quickly it has become an important part of our lives – it is quite addictive!

“Open water swimming and outdoor swimming has taken off incredibly recently. It has been recommended by the government as it’s something people can carry on doing outside during the pandemic.

“There have been numerous articles since the pandemic began about open water swimming and why it appeals, including pain relief, improvement in mood, and protection against dementia.

“There are undoubted risks associated with cold-water swimming – mostly the shock of suddenly entering cold water without any prior acclimatisation and lack of capacity.

“Swimming at a lido can substantially mitigate both of these risks, and although no sporting activity can be risk free, there would be a defibrillator and First Aid trained personnel on site.

“We’re keen to consult with the local community to find out what people feel would work best for Saddleworth Lido. We’re asking people to look out for more information and invitations to get involved over the coming weeks and months.

“In the meantime, people can email saddleworthlido@gmail.com to comment, find out more and get involved – we can’t do this on our own!”

There are currently around 130 lidos in the UK and there is a growing recognition that the facilities, which can be heated, have something special to offer.

The plans for one in Saddleworth were welcomed by Parish Councillors, who pledged their support to the project.

Cllr Jamie Curley said: “Outdoor swimming is coming very much back into vogue and there has been a huge surge in interest.

“I think this has great potential and I can see this being really popular. It could be a real destination in Saddleworth.

“It is an absolutely fantastic idea and I would throw my support behind it 100 per cent.”

Parish councillors recalled some of the lidos and outdoor swimming sites locally, including at Grotton, Warth Mill, Hayfield and Dobcross.

Cllr Max Woodvine, whose grandfather used to swim at Grotton Lido, said: “I would advise the Parish Council to get their costumes on and I will be at the front of the queue!”

Cllr Luke Lancaster added: “It is an ambitious project but it is nice to have something to take on for the area and I will be in there with Councillor Woodvine at the deep end.”

The value of swimming

In November 2019 Swim England published a report on The Value of Swimming. Findings include:

• 14 million people (almost 1/3 of the population) swam in the year of the report and 4.7 million people swam at least twice a month

• Swimmers reported feeling 6.4 per cent healthier than non-swimmers

• Swim England calculate that weekly swimming saves the NHS at least £357 million a year by helping people recover from or manage conditions such as breast cancer, dementia, stroke,diabetes and depression

• Regular swimming can also reduce the occurrence or impact of chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease by 20-40 per cent

• 1.4 million people feel swimming has significantly reduced their anxiety or depression

• Young swimmers said they felt more confident they will achieve their goals than non-swimmers.

See the full report online: www.swimming.org/swimengland/value-of-swimming

