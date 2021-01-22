Funeral details announced for community stalwart Kathleen Hudson

THE funeral of community stalwart Kathleen Hudson will be held on Monday, February 1.

Kathleen passed away suddenly aged 82 on January 11 after a short illness.

Those who would like to pay their respects to Kathleen can do so by gathering, in a socially distanced manner, on Court Street, Uppermill and by the Civic Hall, Uppermill, at 1pm.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Saddleworth Parish Council Chairman’s Charity c/o Pogson & Armitage Ltd, 53 Huddersfield Road, Diggle, Saddleworth OL3 5NT or call 01457 872149.

Kathleen (nee Wood), born in Greenfield on July 13, 1938, was the much-loved wife of Saddleworth Parish and Oldham Borough councillor John Hudson.

The devoted couple, who lived in Greenfield, were married in 1960. They have two daughters, Claire and Deborah, son-in-laws Andrew and Greg, and granddaughter Courtney.

They celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary in 2020 with 100 friends at Uppermill Civic Hall, and their 61st anniversary this January.

Both Kathleen and John dedicated their lives to serving the community and helping good causes.

John, 81, and originally from Mossley, has served as a Saddleworth Parish councillor for more than four decades and also a borough councillor, always with Kathleen by his side.

Kathleen was the Saddleworth Parish Council’s Chairman’s Lady four times and also the Lady Mayoress of Oldham in 2013-14.

During Cllr Hudson’s spells as chairman of the Parish Council, Kathleen led the charity committee, raising £59,500 for a variety of good causes.

And as Mayor and Mayoress they put in a staggering amount of energy and time into hosting visits and attending local schools and engagements, raising £50,468 for local charities and good causes.

