Swing into Spring with Oldham Choral Society

SWING into Spring with a lively concert from Oldham Choral Society.

The group, with musical director Dr David Cane, invites you to their springtime event on Sunday, April 19 at Oldham Parish Church, Rock Street, starting at 4pm.

There concert will include performances of Jazz Missa Brevis (Will Todd), Mass of the Children (John Rutter) and Te Deum (Antonín Dvorák), with soloists, piano and a jazz ensemble.

Tickets cost £15 (students £5, under 12s £1) and are available from choir members, on the door or from the Ticket Secretary on 07768 167178.

Oldham Choral Society, with around 80 members, has a repertoire including major choral works by Bach, Elgar, Handel, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Rossini and living composers.

The society organises about four concerts a year in Oldham and further afield. Membership is open to anyone who wants to sing. For more information about the choir and their concerts, visit the website: www.oldhamchoralsociety.org.uk