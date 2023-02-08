Take a stand against hate this Hate Crime Awareness Week

THIS week marks Greater Manchester Hate Crime Awareness Week.

Oldham council and its partners are raising awareness throughout the week, of the impact hate can have on people’s lives.

Workshops and information sessions have been organised by community groups, encouraging people to report hate crimes and also letting people know where they can receive support.

Partners involved include Oldham Personal Advocacy Limited (OPAL), Future Directions CIC, Oldham Play Action Group, Together, Petrus Community and The Flowhesion Foundation.

Greater Manchester Police will also be hosting a number of information stalls across the borough, where people can talk to officers in person about their own experiences.

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “Hate crime ruins lives and it has no place in our borough.

“Every Oldhamer should be able to live their life without the fear of being abused, threatened or attacked just because of who they are.

“Tackling hate crime is everyone’s responsibility and we all need to do our bit and stand up to hatred. By doing so, we’ll show our support for victims and hopefully help put an end to their suffering.

“If you are experiencing hate, or you know someone who is, please report it to the police. Don’t let someone get away with abuse.”

Hate crime is an act of violence or hostility that is directed at a person or group because of who they are or what they think they are.

It comes in many different forms such as physical attacks, a threat of attack and verbal abuse or insults, and anyone can be affected by such incidents.

Unfortunately, many hate crimes go unreported. If you have been affected by a hate crime, even if you’re unsure that you’ve been a victim, it is important to speak to someone.

In an emergency call 999 and in a non-emergency call 101 or go to a nearby police station and report it.

Extra support is also available through the Stop Hate Helpline on 0800 138 1625 – a free confidential 24-hour hate crime reporting service.

For more information on hate crime please visit www.oldham.gov.uk/hatecrime.

