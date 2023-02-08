Belle Vue To Host Flat Track World Final

Words: Hayley Bromley

Images: Ian Charles

THE FIM Track Racing Commission has confirmed that Belle Vue will host the first round of the 2023 FIM Flat Track World Championships on Saturday August 5.

In a first for the National Speedway Stadium, which has hosted demonstration Flat Track races and events in previous years, the world’s finest in international Flat Track will go into battle in Manchester.

A distant cousin of the Speedway discipline, Flat Track meetings also see riders compete in an anti-clockwise direction on an oval circuit at incredibly high speeds.

But where the two sports diverge most significantly is the bikes, with Flat Track machines being much heavier, having the luxury of rear brakes and gears and capable of reaching speeds of 120mph.

Belle Vue CEO Mark Lemon is delighted to be bring another FIM World Champion event to Manchester’s National Speedway Stadium the home of the Premiership Speedway Champions.

He said: “We’ve had the pleasure of seeing Flat Track riders in action at the National Speedway Stadium, but we’ve never welcomed the Flat Track World Championship to Manchester before.

“So to host a round for the very first time, with 32 of the world’s best racing around Belle Vue, is fantastic news for not only Manchester but the whole of the UK motorsport fans.

“It’s such an exciting form of motorsport, very similar to action we love to watch here at Belle Vue every week, and I‘m certain any fan of Speedway will find this event most entertaining.

“We are privileged to have been given such a prestigious event by the FIM and we are very much looking forward to bringing world-class Flat Track to the City of Manchester.”

The Club hopes to update supporters on the release of all 2023 meeting tickets for sale via our online portal in the near future.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

