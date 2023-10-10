Take part in a charity Ceilidh Dance in Greenfield

PEOPLE are being invited to take part in a Ceilidh Dance in Greenfield which will raise money for a charity which helps people with epilepsy.

It’s being held on Saturday, November 4, at Boarshurst Band Club on Greenbridge Lane.

A ceilidh is a traditional Scottish or Irish social gathering, sometimes just a social visit, but nowadays usually involves dancing to Gaelic folk music.

The organiser, Dr Eve Scott, said: “It is HUGE fun and it is very much intended that this Ceilidh Dance will be equally so!

“The music will be provided by Mrs Porter’s Dance Band. Mrs Porter will ‘call out’ the steps to the dances so that everyone can join in.”

Tickets are £15 per adult or £40 for a family of two adults and three young people under the age of 16. They include a meat and potato pie supper, with a vegetarian alternative.

Get yours by contacting Eve on 07976 896 336.

The ceilidh will be raising money for Epilepsy Research UK – the only charity in the country dedicated to driving and enabling life-changing and life-saving research into the management of epilepsy.

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological conditions. There are over 600,000 people in the UK with a diagnosis of epilepsy. Every week in the country, 21 people die where the cause is related to epilepsy.

For more information about the charity, visit www.epilepsyresearch.org.uk

