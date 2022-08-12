Taylor returns to become first Thunder signing

FORMER Oldham Netball Club player Taylor McKevitt has returned home to re-sign for Vitality Superleague champions Manchester Thunder.

McKevitt, 24, who has played for Strathclyde Sirens for the last three season, has been brought in to replace last season’s captain Laura Malcolm who left to join New Zealand side Tactix.

She plays wing defence, goal defence and centre and becomes Thunder’s first signing for the 2023 season.

McKevitt won five Northern Premier League titles with Thunder as a young player when she was also promoted to become a training partner with the Superleague squad.

She then moved to London Pulse and to Sirens in 2019.

Karen Greig, Thunder’s head coach and director of netball, said: “I am excited to welcome Taylor back. After a few seasons away a both Pulse and Sirens, it’s been fantastic to see her development into a starting seven athlete.

“Having known and worked with Taylor from the age of 13, she is a product of our Thunder pathway and Taylor knows what it means to be part of our Thunder family. I’m excited to work with her again.”

