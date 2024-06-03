Teddies take the plunge in Oldham Mountain Rescue fundraiser

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team hosted an entertaining fundraiser on Saturday, May 25.

More than 100 teddies and soft toys, including Big Bears, The Grinch, and Ronnie Jr the red panda, took the plunge from the tower of Uppermill’s St Chad’s Church.

Each teddy was securely fastened before embarking on its high-flying adventure, zipping down a wire to the delight of children and adults alike.

The event was part of the Oldham Mountain Rescue Team’s 60th anniversary celebrations, marking six decades of dedicated service since the team’s formation in 1964.

