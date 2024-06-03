General election billed as a chance to shape Saddleworth’s future

THE FORTHCOMING general election is a chance to go back to the future for Oldham East and Saddleworth, its now former MP believes.

Debbie Abrahams is now no longer the area’s parliamentary representative after it was dissolved ahead of the poll on Thursday, July 4.

But after being selected as the Labour Party candidate for the seat she has held for 13 years, which also takes in Shaw and Crompton, she is tagging her campaign with the line, ‘Let’s get Oldham and Saddleworth’s future back.’

In a statement, Mrs Abrahams said: “Finally, we have the general election this country so desperately needs.

“Now is the time for change. Change to build a better Britain, change to build a better Oldham East and Saddleworth.

“You’ve known me as your Member of Parliament for the last 13 years or so but now I’m the Labour Party candidate for Oldham East and Saddleworth.

“If I’m lucky enough to be reselected, I will continue to do the work for you that I’ve done over the last 13 years, helping tens of thousands of constituents.

“I’ll make sure there’s investment in Oldham. I’ll ensure that we grow our economy, including our local economy, for opportunities for everybody.”

Mrs Abrahams will be up against a familiar face after Saddleworth West and Lees councillor Sam Al-Hamdani was selected as the Liberal Democrats’ candidate.

He said: “This year, in the local elections across the Oldham East and Saddleworth constituency, the Liberal Democrats were only 200 votes behind the Labour party.

“Meanwhile the Conservatives trailed down in fifth place behind the Oldham Group and other independents.

“The Conservative Party nationally are in freefall. We can provide a real alternative – it is clear that with them having failed to even choose a candidate, they are not taking this election seriously.

“I’ve knocked on more than 4,000 people’s doors in the last year, because I believe in listening to people, and fighting for what they need.

“We are looking forward to doing that on a wider stage.”

Fesl Reza-Khan, who stood in the Saddleworth South ward at the recent local elections, will stand for the Green Party in Oldham East and Saddleworth.

And Greater Manchester Mayoral candidate Nick Buckley will be an independent while Shanaz Saddique will represent the Workers Party of Britain.

Tom Fish has been declared as the Conservative Party’s representative for the constituency.

Deadline for candidates to come forward is Friday, June 7.

