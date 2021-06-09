Teenage captain Xander delivers cricket orders to dad

TEENAGER Xander Selby found himself in the unusual position of captaining a Delph cricket team that included dad Jon.

It happened in Delph’s win at Scholes which propelled Delph into the quarter finals of the Huddersfield League’s Sykes Cup.

What made the game even more special for Jon was the fact it was the first time he had played in the same side as both sons as 15-year-old Lucas also featured.

While Xander and Lucas play first-team cricket Jon, 51, once an accomplished player for CLL club Ashton, nowadays turns out for Delph seconds.

And Jon was surprised to receive a call to play for first team in the cup tie.

He said: “I played for the seconds at Honley on Saturday and that night Xander asked whether I could play on Sunday.

“I thought it was a wind up as playing twice in two days at my age is quite challenging.

“It was great for our family that the three of us played together for the first time.

“It is not unique at Delph, though, as there is a lot of family traditions at the club, notably the Jones’.”

Jon admitted it was “different” receiving orders on the pitch from his eldest son.

“I had to recognise my place in the hierarchy and to his credit Xander steered us over the line to victory,” he said.

“It is his domain, and I am happy to step out without fear of hindrance and willingly step back and let him get on with the captaincy.”

Jon played his part in the cup victory, opening the batting and being joint second highest scorer with 39 out of a total of 223-8.

Lucas then claimed 2-29 as Honley were bowled out for 169.

It was a week to remember for Xander and Lucas who also starred for Lancashire.

Xander claimed his first-ever wicket for Lancashire seconds in a T20 match against Notts at Old Trafford, taking 1-19 from his four overs.

Lucas helped Lancashire Under-15s win a T20 tournament in Nottinghamshire.

Lancs won all five matches, culminating in defeating Yorkshire in the semi-finals and Durham in the final. In both those games he scored in the high teens.

Lucas also scored 71 runs off 43 balls in a trial match for the North of England U15s for the forthcoming Bunbury Festival.

There was also another recent landmark for Lucas as he scored his maiden first team half century against Shepley.

• Delph, after a challenging start to their Premiership campaign, have suddenly struck a rich vein of form.

After winning only one on their first eight league matches, they have recorded back-to-back victories against Shepley and Golcar to ease their relegation worries.

Indeed, sandwiched between the league successes was the Sykes Cup win against Honley which makes it three straight victories.

And they have a cup quarter at Scholes on Sunday, June 13 to look forward to.

Les Harrison, Delph’s representative on the Huddersfield League’s executive committee, is pleased how the young team is developing.

He said: “It is still relatively early days in the season, but the last two weekends have been encouraging.

“There are quite a lot of teams within a few points of one another and a couple of wins should see us climb the table.”

