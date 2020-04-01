Tesco announces £30million support for local communities

GROUPS across Saddleworth in need of support can apply for a £500 grant thanks to Tesco’s COVID-19 Community Fund.

The £30million package of support is being made available to help local communities tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

This includes, but is not limited to, women’s refuges, foodbanks, hospices, homeless charities, social isolation groups, schools, charities supporting the elderly and local authorities.

The process is managed through Tesco’s partner charity Groundwork’s website and groups are encouraged to apply online: www.tescobagsofhelp.org.uk

Tesco, which currently donates £3million of food every month through its Community Food Connection scheme and distribution centres, will also provide an additional top up food donation of £15million of food (ambient and fresh) to FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

It will also donate £1million between the two organisations to support their continuing operations.

The retailer focuses £2million of funding from its existing Bags of Help community donation scheme to charities that are helping the most vulnerable.

Tesco Group CEO, Dave Lewis, said: “Our stores are at the heart of the communities we serve and as well as supporting our customers and colleagues, we want to help those locally who need it most.

“We will significantly boost our food donations programme to ensure food banks and community groups have the supplies they need while giving extra resources to the British Red Cross and focus our Bags of Help scheme to deliver more community support where its most needed at this difficult time.

Tesco launched its food donations programme in 2012 and has since donated more than 90million meals from its stores and distribution centres.

