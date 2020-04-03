Saddleworth Women’s Institute looks ahead to busy year after AGM reminiscences

MEMBERS of Saddleworth Women’s Institute reminisced over a successful and enjoyable last 12 months at their recent AGM.

The meeting in March saw president Pam Armstrong re-elected to carry on the fabulous work carried out in her first year.

They also welcomed two new committee members, Cathy Wilde and Hilary Boon. Long-serving Secretary Pat Leeson retired so members thanked her for all her hard work.

The ladies enjoyed a Review of the Year, looking back at the fantastic events, trips, walks and workshops they participated in over the last 12 months.

They finished the evening with a light-hearted quiz organised by Paul Norfolk, with the Delph Donkeys crowned the winning team.

SWI celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8 with members showing support for this event by taking a picture of themselves striking the Equality pose, reflecting the theme #EachforEqual.

SWI members voted and awarded five local charities a donation from funds raised from events during the year and they hope to keep up this support in 2020.

One of the aims of the WI is to enrich the lives of women and at the end of each year members put their names into a draw for a bursary. This year’s winner Pat Leeson plans to invest the money into a hat making course.

Find out more about Saddleworth WI on their website at www.saddleworthwi.com

