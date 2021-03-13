The Bohemians to create Corinthian spirit

‘A TEAM for gentlemen of a certain vintage and style’ is how a newly-formed local football club is marketing itself.

The Bohemians has already attracted considerable interest already signing up more than 40 players, mainly from Mossley, Stalybridge and Saddleworth.

The over-35s club has been founded by Callum Irving, a former director at Mossley Football Club, whose chair Stephen Porter and vice-chair James Bull have joined.

Mossley-based Callum explained the concept was based on the values from a bygone era: “The club was created to make a game of football about more than just winning or losing but about the team, the social elements, the enjoyment and the style that we try to play the game in.

“Of course, we will compete and try to win, but fun, how we carry ourselves and the style of how we do things is just as important.

“This club is for everyone who wants to play football and be part of the team, regardless of ability, fitness or any other factor. All are welcome.”

Callum, a freelance football consultant whose clients include FIFA and UEFA, added the club is a place for those who have played the game or been around football.

“We have players in their mid-30s who played to a decent standard to those who just want a kickabout. The fact so many have signed up shows there is a market,” he continued. The Bohemians will play invitational 11-a-side games, ideally two each month once the pandemic is over with Mossley’s Seel Park their home ground. They have already pencilled in a match against the Irish Football Association staff in Belfast and are looking to play historical sides like Corinthian Casuals.

They will also field small-sided teams in five-a-side leagues at Saddleworth Leisure Centre to provide regular weekly football.

As hospitality reopens, they will develop a social calendar. Before that happens, they have a virtual evening with organised with Holger Osieck who is working with Callum for FIFA.

Osieck, was Franz Beckenbauer’s assistant at the 1990 World Cup and has also coached the Australian national team as well as in France, Canada, Turkey and Japan.

The Bohemians, which has applied for affiliation to the Manchester FA, have already received sponsorship from Donkeystone Brewery, Amigos Barbers in Springhead and from Weaver and Wild.

Anybody interested in joining can email FCBohs@infinitysp.co.uk for further details.

Callum also plans to create a similar masters’ rugby team run in a similar format to the Barbarians who play invitational fixtures.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

