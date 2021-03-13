Saddleworth nature caught on camera by young photographers

FROM sunrise to snow fall, a host of eye-catching pictures captured the changing natural world in Saddleworth as young photographers rose to the challenge for a new competition.
The challenge was issued by Saddleworth Hydro inviting young people to take a photo in or around the local area showing some aspect of the changes taking place in the natural world.
Young photographers used this competition to produce their own witness statement, by showing how nature is adapting to living alongside us and how people are helping nature to recover.
They had to write a caption to their photograph, telling the story of how or why nature was changing.
The stunning entries ranged from waterfalls and icicles, opening flowers and lichens on rocks to misty landscapes and robins in the snow.
Three independent, skilled nature photographers acted as judges and picked out the winners in three classes: under 11, 11-15 and 16-18.
The overall winner was Lewis Jackson for his picture of heather recovering from a fire on the Moor. The judges called it an excellent composition from a 10-year-old that truly told the story of changing nature.
James Rushforth, one of the judges, said: “The standard, diversity and imagination demonstrated in this year’s Saddleworth – Changing Nature photo competition was excellent.
“Everyone coped with the difficult brief admirably, with many of the submissions demonstrating a strong visual narrative, a concept that is key to photography.
“With all the current travel restrictions it’s nice to live vicariously through other people’s images and I thoroughly enjoyed judging this competition. Congratulations to everyone that took part.”
Jude Gidney, another judge, commented: “It’s been a lovely experience being able to see all of the great entries from all three age groups and well done to all of those that entered.
“The young people have shown us their view of Saddleworth and the changing environment; it’s been a delight to see it as they see it.”
Steve Suttill added: “Entrants showed their faith in the power of the natural world to overcome the sometimes malign influences of human activity.
“None demonstrated this better than the winning entry which pictured the green shoots of recovery on moorland previously ravaged by fire.
“In addition to its message, this photograph was also of a high technical and aesthetic standard.”
The winning pictures are also available on Saddleworth Community Hydro’s website: saddleworthhydro.co.uk