Saddleworth nature caught on camera by young photographers

FROM sunrise to snow fall, a host of eye-catching pictures captured the changing natural world in Saddleworth as young photographers rose to the challenge for a new competition.

The challenge was issued by Saddleworth Hydro inviting young people to take a photo in or around the local area showing some aspect of the changes taking place in the natural world.

Young photographers used this competition to produce their own witness statement, by showing how nature is adapting to living alongside us and how people are helping nature to recover.

They had to write a caption to their photograph, telling the story of how or why nature was changing.

The stunning entries ranged from waterfalls and icicles, opening flowers and lichens on rocks to misty landscapes and robins in the snow.

Three independent, skilled nature photographers acted as judges and picked out the winners in three classes: under 11, 11-15 and 16-18.

The overall winner was Lewis Jackson for his picture of heather recovering from a fire on the Moor. The judges called it an excellent composition from a 10-year-old that truly told the story of changing nature.

James Rushforth, one of the judges, said: “The standard, diversity and imagination demonstrated in this year’s Saddleworth – Changing Nature photo competition was excellent.

“Everyone coped with the difficult brief admirably, with many of the submissions demonstrating a strong visual narrative, a concept that is key to photography.

“With all the current travel restrictions it’s nice to live vicariously through other people’s images and I thoroughly enjoyed judging this competition. Congratulations to everyone that took part.”

2nd prize, Under 11s: Florence Howard – Misty Man “I took this picture on the Pennine Way near Black Moss reservoir because it shows a man (my dad) walking into the mist which reflects the uncertain future of the planet.” 3rd prize, Under 11s: Ellie-Beth Power – Wonderful Waterfall “I took this picture in the valleys between Thornley Brook and AshBrook, between Grotton and Springhead. This is my favourite place to be. I just love walking through the valleys and listening to the water flow. Sometimes the water is gentle, sometimes it gushes, but I don’t mind because I think it is so beautiful and natural.”

Jude Gidney, another judge, commented: “It’s been a lovely experience being able to see all of the great entries from all three age groups and well done to all of those that entered.

“The young people have shown us their view of Saddleworth and the changing environment; it’s been a delight to see it as they see it.”

1st Prize, 11-15: Emily Hohmann – Snowdrops in the snow “I took this picture in Dobcross Holy Trinity Primary School garden next to the roundabout connecting Dobcross New Road and Wall Hill Road. The garden has been really well looked after by members of the community and I thought it was really pretty, especially as the picture shows aspects of spring in the midst of winter – a change in nature.” 2nd Prize, 11-15: Lola Gladwell – Sunrise at Standedge “Standedge on the Pennine Way during an early Sunday morning dog walk.” 3rd Prize, 11-15: Rosa Brierley – When summer meets winter “The photo is from my garden of a late blooming climbing rose with the first winter snow on it. Air temperatures have changed which means the seasons are no longer defined and can mix.”

Steve Suttill added: “Entrants showed their faith in the power of the natural world to overcome the sometimes malign influences of human activity.

“None demonstrated this better than the winning entry which pictured the green shoots of recovery on moorland previously ravaged by fire.

“In addition to its message, this photograph was also of a high technical and aesthetic standard.”

The winning pictures are also available on Saddleworth Community Hydro’s website: saddleworthhydro.co.uk

