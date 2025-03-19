Couple found dead at Saddleworth reservoir named

A HUSBAND and wife who died when their car entered a Saddleworth reservoir have been named.

Police officers attended Crook Gate, in Denshaw, following reports of a collision on Saturday, March 15.

But shortly after 10am, the bodies of two people in their 70s were recovered from the scene after being discovered in a vehicle that is believed to have gone into the water, close to the A640 Huddersfield Road.

Now they have been named as John and Marilyn Saxon, who were both 78-years-old.

And their family has paid tribute, with a spokesperson saying: “The family of John and Marilyn want to pay tribute to a kind, caring and generous husband and wife who sadly passed away following an incident at the reservoir on Saturday.

“The family ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Greater Manchester Police say an investigation into how the Saxons’ vehicle entered the water is currently ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police via 101 or gmp.police.uk, quoting log 851 of 15/03/25.

