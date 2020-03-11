The eyes have it! Shaw optician to host ‘designer day’

A SHAW optician is bringing a touch of Parisienne chic to the town later this month.

Thanks to independent optical practice, Robert Glass Opticians, it isn’t only clothes that have to come with a designer label.

The team at Robert Glass, a business established in 1989, visit trade shows in the French capital and fashionable Milan to source the best designer frames available.

That’s why Tuesday, March 24 at their Market Street branch in Shaw has been designated ‘Designer Day’ when the latest curated collection of Spring designer glasses will be on show.

For one day only from 12noon-7pm, this will probably be the largest collection of designer frames in the region. Prices start at just £99, including single vision lenses.

Industry experts will be available to provide expert help and guidance.

Guests to this modern practice boasting the latest technology will also have opportunity to discover their perfect look.

A guest fashion guru will host a colour and style workshop between 1pm-3pm while eye tests are also available throughout the day. Patients will be invited to trade in their old glasses in exchange for a discount on a new pair.

The old glasses will be donated to eye charity, Vision Aid Overseas.

Prosecco will be flowing and the day promises to be full of fun and conviviality.

There are limited spaces available so guests are asked to sign up sooner rather than later.

Free parking is available directly behind the practice which also has disabled access.

• For more information about Robert Glass opticians or the event, email shaw@robertglass.co.uk or ring 01706 299422.

