The free course helping locals take a ‘step into the NHS’

CARING Oldham residents are on the pathway to a career in the NHS after completing a free eight-week course.

Twenty-three people have begun the journey towards roles in customer service and business administration, healthcare support, and laboratory technicians.

The ‘Step into the NHS’ course was delivered by the NHS in partnership with Get Oldham Working – a service by Oldham Council to help people find work and training.

The course taught participants – who included stay-at-home mums and single parents – about health and safety, wellbeing, equality, diversity and NHS values, as well as communication and teamwork.

“This course has seen people go onto midwifery college and pursue careers in nursing,” said Cheryl Bates, Special Project Lead for Get Oldham Working.

“It gives people an insight into what it’s like to work for the NHS. One has gone on to work in the pathology lab at Salford Royal, another became a theatre nurse and another is working in a children’s home.”

Participants, who received certificates from Oldham’s Deputy Mayor Cllr Eddie Moores, have spoken about how valuable they found the course.

Father-of-four Niaz Ahmed commented: “I have made lots of friends and found that it has opened up different avenues for me, while I’ve learned new things. It pleases me to help someone in need of care. I want to be a support worker for the NHS – a driver or a porter.”

Chinwe Umenyi said: “I would really recommend it. I did the course because I wanted to work for the NHS and this has given me the confidence.”

Tania Tamba added: “This programme is so nice and I have learned new skills. It has also given me confidence for interviews to get a job in the NHS. I am now progressing onto a nursing associate programme.”

People interested in taking part in the next programme can email getoldhamworking@oldham.gov.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

