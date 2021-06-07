‘The Great British Spring Clean’ comes to Uppermill

UPPERMILL Community Action Network (UCAN) are restarting their group activities with a litter pick on Thursday, June 10 as part of the Great British Spring Clean.

They are meeting at Spring Gardens, Moorgate Street (by the canal bridge) at 10am. All welcome to join in to help clean up the community.

Equipment will be provided by Canal and River Trust [CRT] and you are recommended to wear suitable clothing for the weather conditions on the day and stout footwear.

The group have been working individually or in socially distanced pairs throughout the pandemic.

For more information contact Peter Killan by email peterkillan@hotmail.com or call 07717 508163. Also visit their Facebook page for updates.

Pictures: UCAN volunteers at previous clean up and planting events before the pandemic.

