Flurry of interest in autism care company, thanks to Independent

A SADDLEWORTH-BASED rugby league player has spoken of the surge in interest in his company which cares for people living with autism.

Saddleworth Independent told how Matthew Fletcher had set up My Ability after helping older brother Scott.

Now after detailing the work he does for people in Saddleworth, Oldham and Tameside, the 21-year-old Oldham RLFC player has reported an increase in interest.

New people in the area want to sign up and some want to work with him, so the firm can deliver more of its care.

“A lot of interest have come in, even from people who want to come and work for My Ability,” said Matthew.

“Five people have put themselves forward and I’ll be taking on two or three. It’s just a case of going through everything and we’re hoping to take them on as soon as possible.

“We’ve also had six or seven new clients who are hopefully going to come on board in the next few weeks, mostly from Tameside and Oldham – one from Rochdale too.

“I’ve now got a waiting list of clients. It’s just a case of getting the staff in place and when we do, the client list will probably treble.

“It’s not just men either. We already have one girl and there are a couple more wanting to join too.

“And we’re looking to move into the West Yorkshire area. Brandon Wilkinson, who plays for Doncaster, is hopefully going to take it on board and hopefully is going to set up a centre there. He’s quite a bit of knowledge in this area too.”

It is not just people wanting to work with and for Matthew that have come forward since the publicity either.

He added: “Some companies have come forward as they want to get involved on almost a sponsorship basis.

“An organic skincare company has come on board – we endorse each other – and that is good as a number of our clients can struggle with hygiene, keeping their skin healthy and things like that.”

Matthew, who lives in Lees, has set up a base for My Ability in Ashton after establishing it in November after seeing gaps in the way care for people with autism is delivered.

But despite the obvious link with sport, given he plays in rugby league’s Championship, it is about much more than that.

Matthew said: “The hardest thing is that people see is as just sport, we aren’t.

“I want to do something that says we do all aspects of ancillary care.”

