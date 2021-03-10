The importance of having Lasting Powers of Attorney

Advertisement feature by Bromleys Solicitors LLP

A Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) is becoming increasingly important as almost all of us will be affected by issues surrounding mental capacity in some way during our lifetimes, either personally or through a family member or friend.

If you were to become incapable of managing your own finances and personal welfare, an LPA allows you to make provisions in advance of deterioration of health to ensure your affairs are properly dealt with by someone you trust.

An LPA is a legal document that lets you (the ‘donor’) appoint one or more people (‘attorneys’) to help you make decisions or to make decisions on your behalf when you no longer have capacity to do so.

This provides you with more control over what happens to things such as your finances or health if, for example you were to become unwell or have an accident at some point in the future and can’t make decisions on your own behalf (you ‘lack mental capacity’).

There are two types of LPAs: a Property and Financial Affairs LPA and a Health & Welfare LPA.

A Property and Financial Affairs LPA allows your attorney or attorneys to make decisions on a range of financial matters and deal with property on your behalf, such as day to day management of bank and other financial accounts, paying bills, collecting benefits or a pension, buying and selling property or making investments.

A Health and Welfare LPA gives your attorneys the power to make decisions for you in a broad number of areas, such as your daily routine (eg dressing, washing and eating), where you should live and who you should live with, medical care and consenting or refusing to life sustaining treatment.

In the absence of an LPA, if you were to lose capacity, then there is a different process to follow by which someone can apply to the Court of Protection to be made a deputy so they can act on your behalf. The process can be both lengthy and costly.

The main problem can come when someone suddenly becomes incapacitated. An LPA already registered can be used instantly but the need to appoint a deputy can take considerable time.

In a situation such as this, there is often an acute need for financial support – whether that be to pay for treatment or simply to continue to fund living costs – but without an attorney being appointed the banks will not release funds until a deputy is appointed.

