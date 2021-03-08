Police warning to objectors as tree cutting starts in Diggle

WORK has started felling around mature trees in Diggle as further preparation for the new Saddleworth School.

But the job-approved by Oldham Council planners last week and which is expected to last several more days- hasn’t been without upset and incident.

A group of objectors and onlookers were warned by police this morning they could be fined for an illegal gathering at the site located between Huddersfield Road and Standedge Road.

When the trees are finally removed a multiple-part retaining wall and pedestrian ramp structure will be erected to enable the widening of Huddersfield Road in readiness for the eventual opening of the new school scheduled for February 2022.

An Oldham Council Spokesperson said: “These works are necessary to enable the safe construction of the retaining walls involving significant piling.

“When complete this will create a safe pedestrian route between Standedge Road and Huddersfield Road. Residents in the immediate vicinity were notified of the works prior to them beginning.

“The works form part of the planning application (FUL/345523/20) and all due diligence was carried out prior to works starting. The trees form part of an area TPO.

“Around 40 trees will be removed. They will be replaced on a ratio of 3 to 1 with semi-mature trees planted as part of a new landscape scheme during the next available planting season.”

Photos by Gemma Carter

