WORK has started felling around mature trees in Diggle as further preparation for the new Saddleworth School.
But the job-approved by Oldham Council planners last week and which is expected to last several more days- hasn’t been without upset and incident.
A group of objectors and onlookers were warned by police this morning they could be fined for an illegal gathering at the site located between Huddersfield Road and Standedge Road.
When the trees are finally removed a multiple-part retaining wall and pedestrian ramp structure will be erected to enable the widening of Huddersfield Road in readiness for the eventual opening of the new school scheduled for February 2022.
An Oldham Council Spokesperson said: “These works are necessary to enable the safe construction of the retaining walls involving significant piling.
“When complete this will create a safe pedestrian route between Standedge Road and Huddersfield Road. Residents in the immediate vicinity were notified of the works prior to them beginning.
“The works form part of the planning application (FUL/345523/20) and all due diligence was carried out prior to works starting. The trees form part of an area TPO.
“Around 40 trees will be removed. They will be replaced on a ratio of 3 to 1 with semi-mature trees planted as part of a new landscape scheme during the next available planting season.”
Photos by Gemma Carter
4 Replies to “Police warning to objectors as tree cutting starts in Diggle”
The police should have arrested the NIMBY protestors. They moan that the road is too narrow for the school, then the moan when they widen the road. Nothing will ever make them happy, these backward looking people just want everyone to walk around in clogs. What ever happened to progress? Chop the trees down and make the road bigger I say, we need a better entrance to the village
Do your research, they are actually narrowing this stretch of road . If you can’t get your facts right then shut up !
I can’t believe these people, most I assume don’t have school aged children of their own. As a mother of four children two still at Saddleworth school I can’t wait for my kids to be in a school that’s fit for purpose. When will these moaning minnies stop whinging about bats, newts and trees that are barely saplings. Bring on the deforestation of Diggle and let the amazing teachers and kids get on with their education. Can’t wait for a Tesco metro to open in Diggle.
Alison Buckley
Wait a minute. It says they’re replacing each old tree with 3 semi-mature trees as part of the new landscaping so this is actually a win for us. And when all those annoying parked cars on Huddersfield Road are moved away it’ll be even better. More trees and less parked cars? Sounds good to me.