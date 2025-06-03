The local walking group building friendships and fitness

A LOCAL walking group which gets together every week is helping the community to connect, socialise and be active.

Foxdenton Wanderers offers light exercise, fresh air, good chat with friendly faces and a warm, welcoming space for everyone.

The walks are not about speed or distance, just a relaxed and sociable environment. It’s free to take part and no experience is required.

The group is always looking for new people to join in, by just turning up to Lydia’s Tearoom in Foxdenton Park in Chadderton every Thursday at midday.

The walks start and finish at that point, typically lasting around an hour and taking various routes including part of the Rochdale Canal, the Firwood Community Woodland and Wetland, and an old railway line.

The group recommends wearing comfortable shoes that provide support – such as lightweight walking boots – and loose fitting thin layers of clothing.

Since it was founded in 2021, Foxdenton Wanderers has certainly had a positive impact when it comes to getting people up, out and moving across Oldham.

“The Foxdenton Wanderers walking group is about so much more than just getting your steps in—though every step does count,” said Chris Moorhouse, from Oldham Council’s Activation Team.

“It’s about getting people outside, moving, and connecting. There’s something powerful about walking side by side that makes it easier to talk, share stories, and build friendships. It’s amazing to see how something so simple can bring people together and make a real difference to both physical and mental wellbeing.

“We’ve also been fortunate to receive funding that’s allowed us to acquire Nordic walking poles. These make a big difference by engaging the whole body and reducing joint stress—particularly on the knees and hips. It means more people, including those with joint concerns, can join in and enjoy the benefits of walking in a low-impact and supportive way.”

The group was the brainchild of registered charity Chadderton Together, which organises events and activities aimed at improving local residents’ health and wellbeing.

Explaining how it all started, walk leader Graham Taylor told us: “Over recent years, our main focus has been our plan to completely restore Foxdenton Hall, which is situated within Foxdenton Park and to bring it back into everyday use as a community hub.

“The Heritage Lottery Fund asked us to prove that we were able to undertake such a large project, by converting an old derelict bowling pavilion at the park and to convert it into a cafe.

“We obtained funding for this project and, during June 2021, we opened Lydia’s Tearoom as a not-for-profit cafe, where any generated profit goes towards the funding required to renovate Foxdenton Hall.

“In September 2021, we had the idea to create a walking group that could operate from Lydia’s Tearoom and so the Foxdenton Wanderers walking group was born. I was nominated as walk leader.”

Initially, three people set off on an hour’s walk, starting and ending at Lydia’s Tearoom and soon more people joined. There have been up to 28 people on some walks, with around 15 or 16 regular participants.

“The walks are very relaxed, walk and talk affairs,” added Graham. “Time flies by when you are chatting with friends and friendships have built up over the months and years.

“Some participants look to this walk as their structured exercise each week. Equally, part of the walk is going back to Lydia’s Tearoom for a brew, snack and a chat. We are a very lively bunch!”

So if you want to join the Foxdenton Wanderers walking group, you are more than welcome to turn up on a Thursday.