High praise from Mayor as fire service sets out vision

ANDY Burnham has said Greater Manchester has one of the best fire and rescue services “not just in this country but anywhere”.

It comes as the Mayor of Greater Manchester has co-written the city-region’s fire plan for the next four years.

Although the Mayor pulled the strategy together alongside Deputy Mayor Kate Green and Chief Fire Officer Dave Russel, they say residents were “integral” to its development as more than 4,000 people contributed to shaping its priorities.

According to the new plan, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) – which serves all 10 boroughs including Tameside and Oldham – will support the city-region’s prevention-focused Live Well agenda.

It will also take a lead in the Housing First initiative, helping identify unsafe rental homes that could harm tenants’ health, and plans to support the NHS by responding to medical emergencies.

The service will continue tackling anti-social behaviour and serious violence, including supporting the rehabilitation of people – especially young people – at risk of setting fires.

GMFRS will also work with the charity British Red Cross to open fire stations as safe spaces for residents who feel vulnerable.

Alongside other emergency partners, the service says it is committed to ending road deaths and serious injuries by 2040 through the Vision Zero strategy, as well as leading the Water Safety Partnership to raise awareness of the dangers of open water.

This is on top of the core mission of GMFRS to respond to fires and emergencies.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services said last year that GMFRS was the most improved fire and rescue service and one of the best performing in the country – after previously saying it requires improvement for efficiency and effectiveness in 2018/19.

“I can say with confidence that we now have one of the best fire and rescue services – not just in this country but anywhere,” said Mr Burnham.

“That owes a lot to what Dave and GMFRS staff put forward and delivered in the previous Fire Plan. Now, this ambitious new Fire Plan will go above and beyond what people might expect from a traditional fire service.”