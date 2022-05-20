The Sko must go on! Benidorm-bound fundraisers say adios Greenfield, e viva Espana

WAVING their Union Jacks and cheered off by a crowd of well-wishers, four local ladies slipped into gear for a momentous charity road trip two years in the planning.

Not quite Thelma and Louise but more like Joanne (Magilton) and Louise (Kershaw), Tracey (Rontree) and Lisa (Watson).

The quartet, together with the trusted companion Bob 82, a restored Skoda Octavia, are heading to Spain as part of the revived Benidorm or Bust rally.

They should have left in 2020 but coronavirus put the brake on their adventure. However, they finally departed Greenfield on Monday, May 9 and hope to reach the Costa Blanca by Saturday, May 14.

The four set off from the Wellington pub in Greenfield having already exceeded their £10,000 fundraising target to be shared jointly between for Willow Wood Hospice in Ashton and Royton based Dr Kershaw’s Hospice. Grasscroft-based actor John Henshaw, a patron of Dr Kershaw’s and long-standing supporter of the girls’ efforts, attended the grand send-off in front of family and friends. So too did representatives of the two charities.

It was the culmination of a continued awareness drive for Bob and the rally. It’s been hard not to miss the bright pink vehicle, covered in the names of sponsors, in recent months.

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton signed Bob’s bonnet, Mossley Football Club’s emblem also adorns the front while the Hare and Hounds, Uppermill and Scona, Greenfield have been visited by the car and its occupants.

• To follow Bob’s adventures or to donate visit www.facebook.com/TeamBOB82/

