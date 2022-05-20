Logan is picture perfect

AN UPPERMILL art gallery secured a special sale after a young boy inspired by one of its exhibitions showed his own talent.

After seeing artist John Hewitt’s exhibition at The Weavers Factory, on New Street, and liking what he saw, Logan Patterson Brown picked up a pencil when he got home.

And his portrait of a hare was so good, owners Julian Bovis and Nigel Durkan decided to hang it in their shop.

And as the 16-year-old met the man who inspired him, a visiting couple head the story and bought it for £50!

The Weavers Factory explained: “Logan came to see the show as he’s really keen on learning how to draw.

“Logan is autistic and sees the world in a different way to us. What he saw on that day made a deep impression on him.



“A few days later, he drew the amazing picture of a hare, inspired directly by John’s work.

“He drew it from his imagination and his mum Anne couldn’t believe the detail in the drawing, so she brought it into the gallery to show us.

“We loved it too, so we hung it in the gallery shop.”

Logan met John on May 1 and things took a brilliant turn.

The Weavers Factory added: “We arranged for Logan to meet John – and what a meeting it was.

“They chatted for ages about art and the process of illustration and John kindly gave Logan a ‘John Hewitt starter pack’ of notebook and drawing pens.

“Two people in the gallery, James and Amy, overheard the story and spontaneously bought Logan’s drawing.

“We all stood in the garden sharing this special moment. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

Having secured a sale of his art to the Slaithwaite-based couple, that is not the end of Logan’s art ambitions.

For he will study at the prestigious Pinc College, which focuses on creative study programme pathways for 16-25 year olds.

Based in museums and art galleries around the country – including Manchester Museum – it specialises in supporting neurodivergent young people and provides a supported autism pathway.

The Weavers Factory summed up the day’s events, and their long-term impact, by saying: “If you ever wondered what a difference art makes, then this is it.”

