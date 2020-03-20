The Wellington pub offers assistance to help elderly and vulnerable during coronavirus

THE Wellington pub in Greenfield is offering assistance to elderly and vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis by offering to stockpile and drop off food parcels to those most in need.

Landlords Scott and Sarah Dearden have vowed to do whatever they can to support older people in their community, even despite the Prime Minister’s latest crackdown during the COVID-19 outbreak.

All cafes, pubs and restaurants must close from Friday night, except for take-away food, to tackle the spread of the disease, Boris Johnson has said.

He added that the situation will be reviewed each month.

Scott said: “Obviously the latest measures put in place means we will have to close our doors to normal patrons and will do what we’re advised to do over the coming weeks.

“But we still want to do what we can to help the elderly and vulnerable who are struggling.

“Whether that’s food parcel drop offs or if people want to donate food and supplies to us so that we can then deliver it to those who need it we will do it.

“At the moment we can’t say what days and times we will be able to open up the pub to make this happen, but we will make this happen.

“As a business we’re trying not to be too concerned but with the PM’s latest announcement it does throw everything up in the air.”

All the UK’s nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres have also been told to close “as soon as they reasonably can.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

