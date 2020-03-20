Emmaus closes second-hand superstore as part of COVID-19 prevention measures

DUE to the current COVID-19 situation, Emmaus Mossley has temporarily closed its second-hand superstore with immediate effect.

The homelessness charity, based at Longlands Mill, has issued a statement saying: “Our priority continues to be the wellbeing of our companions, volunteers, trustees, staff and the local community.

“During this time, our superstore and Lucie’s Café will be closed and we will not be accepting any shop donations.

“All collections and deliveries have also been suspended for the time being in order to keep everyone safe.

“We have been contacting all those who have a collection or delivery booked. If you haven’t heard from us already, we will contact you as soon as possible.

“We will continue to monitor official guidance carefully and keep in touch with you about any changes.

“Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or concerns via email at info@emmausmossley.org.uk

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support during this uncertain time.

“It really does mean a lot to us all and we hope that you, your friends and family remain safe over the coming weeks and months ahead.”

