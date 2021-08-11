Theatre group to bring fun and friendly sessions for adults with disabilities

A NEW theatre group is bringing fun and friendly sessions to Saddleworth for adults with learning or physical disabilities.

In My Shoes has been launched by Emily Skeldon, a drama facilitator who is extremely passionate about how drama can be used as a form of empowerment and provide a platform and a voice to individuals and communities who would not usually get the opportunity to be heard.

The sessions will be held on Tuesdays at 7pm-8pm at Springhead Congregational Church, starting on September 14.

Emily explained: “There are plenty of theatre opportunities in Saddleworth but nothing like this, so I hope this will provide an outlet for adults with SEND to get creative.

“I have first-hand experience of how drama and theatre can be used as a creative platform to empower individuals with disabilities.”

The inclusive community theatre group is open to young adults aged 18 to 32 who have disabilities, both learning and physical.

The friendly and fun group will offer acting, exploring scripts, play reading, storytelling and creative activities.

If you would like to join in or speak to the group leader about your interests and needs, email inmyshoestheatre@gmail.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

