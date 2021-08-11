Sinfield swaps Rhinos for new challenge with Tigers

RUGBY league legend Kevin Sinfield has swapped codes to the 15-man game after being appointed to Leicester Tigers’ coaching staff.

The 40-year-old from Grasscroft, who had been director of rugby at Leeds Rhinos for the last three years, has joined Tigers as defence coach.

Sinfield, Rhinos’ most successful-ever player, said: “I am really looking forward to this new opportunity in my career and the chance to work with Steve Borthwick, his coaching team and the playing group he is building at Leicester Tigers.

“It is a big challenge, but one that I know I am ready for and, after speaking with Steve, I am looking forward to joining the club at this stage on its journey and getting to work in Leicester.

“I am delighted to be able to join a huge club like Leicester Tigers with such a great history and supporter base.”

And of severing his lengthy links with Rhinos, both as a player and latterly administrator, Sinfield explained: “I love the club and the people I work with, but I feel now is the right time for a new challenge. As well as the role changing, I have changed through my experiences in the last 18 months both at the club and through my fundraising activities.

“I am proud of our record over the last three years as we have rediscovered the spirit of the Rhinos within this group with a squad of young, talented, home-grown players secured on long-term contracts for the foundations of a new era of success in the years ahead.”

Sinfield is no stranger to union having played one season for Yorkshire Carnegie in 2015 at the end of his playing career.

Tigers’ head coach Steve Borthwick said: “It is incredible to be welcoming someone of Kevin’s calibre and experience to our club.

“The vast and unique experience that Kevin will bring to our coaching means he is a great addition to our team. He is a serial winner and an inspirational character who possesses the hard-working and tough qualities we want at Leicester Tigers.

“This is an announcement everybody involved with Leicester Tigers should be excited about.”

In a playing career spanning 18 years, Sinfield made more than 500 appearances for Rhinos and represented England and Great Britain.

A seven-time Super League champion, two-time Challenge Cup and triple World Club Challenge winner, Sinfield finished his rugby league career as the most decorated domestic professional player in English history and the Super League’s record appearance holder and points-scorer.

Ironically Sinfield replaces another Saddleworth native, Diggle’s Mike Ford who has left Welford Road where he was an assistant coach and responsible for defence.

Ford,55, joined Tigers as a consultant coach during the closing months of the 2018-19 season, helping the club avoid relegation before taking on the role attack coach for the 2019-20 campaign.

He moved into the role of defence coach ahead of the 2020-21 season in Borthwick’s new-look coaching team.

Ford has also held coaching roles with Saracens, Bath, Toulon, Germany, England, Ireland and the British & Irish Lions after a successful playing career in rugby league which included international honours.

Borthwick said: “I’m very grateful to Mike for everything he has done during the time that I have been here at Leicester Tigers.”

“The experience that he has from throughout his incredible coaching career with international teams and top European club teams has been a huge help to us over the last season.”

Ford added: “I want to thank Leicester Tigers and Steve for letting me be a part of this journey over the past two years.

“The club is on the right path to be successful in the future and I wish everybody at Leicester Tigers all the best for what’s ahead.”

Ford has no immediate plans, though he remains a consultant with the Major Rugby League American franchise Dallas Griffins.

