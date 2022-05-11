Third time lucky for delayed ‘The 5 Trigs’

AFTER a two-year delay, the inaugural ‘The 5 Trigs’ fell race has finally taken place.

The 18-mile event, open to runners and walkers, was cancelled in debut year 2020 and last year because of Covid-19.

But it was a case of third time lucky with 121 taking part in the two starts, early for walkers/slow runners and a later for the more serious runners.



The event had, in fact, 218 names on the entry list but 97 did not show up, mainly because most of them were thought to be deferrals from the two previous cancelled races.

It began from the White Lion, Delph, which provided breakfast buns for the starters and hot drinks and soup for the finishers.



The route took in ‘The 5 Trigs’ of Bishop’s Park, Tame Scout, Blackstone Edge, White Hill and Stanedge.

First home was Gavin Mullholland, from Calder Valley Fell Runners, in 2hrs, 17 min, 34 sec and the leading woman was Saddleworth Runners’ Gaynor Keane (2:56.04).



The next event organised by CraggRunners’ Darren Graham in the Alderman’s Ascent on Saturday, May 14, noon start from Churchill Playing Fields.

That is a five-mile fell race which is to raise funds for the junior teams at Saddleworth Rangers.

Entries will be accepted on the day or in advance at www.sientries.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

