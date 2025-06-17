Three de-risking strategies for defined benefit pension schemes

Managing defined benefit pension scheme liabilities can feel like navigating a maze of complex options, each with its own set of risks and rewards. As a business leader or CFO, finding the right path forward requires making strategic decisions that safeguard your employees’ futures at the same time as protecting your company’s financial stability.

With this goal in mind, it’s helpful to consider how different strategies can help mitigate the volatility that comes with long-term pension obligations. Understanding the alternatives can provide you with the tools to secure a more predictable, manageable future for your scheme.

Annuity purchases

Bulk Annuities allow you to transfer your defined benefit pension scheme liabilities to insurers, swapping uncertainty for predictability. In a buy-in, the insurer takes on investment and longevity risks while the scheme retains administrative duties. A full buy-out goes further, with the insurer directly paying members and the scheme winding up.

The market for these transactions is booming, with £50bn projected for 2025 alone. Although upfront costs can be significant, this strategy eliminates long-term volatility and safeguards employees against sponsor insolvency.

Enhanced Transfer Values

Offering members a one-time payment to another pension scheme, in exchange for forfeiting future benefits in your scheme shifts longevity risk to individuals. By providing a cash lump sum with an incentive, you could reduce liabilities for those willing to manage their own retirement funds. This approach works best alongside partial annuity purchases, allowing you to de-risk the remaining membership.

However, it requires careful communication: employees must understand the trade-off between guaranteed levels of income and greater flexibility in how they access their retirement savings.

Longevity risk transfers

Longevity swaps address the uncertainty of how long members will live. Here, you pay a fixed fee to an insurer in exchange for coverage if employees outlive actuarial predictions. A scheme with 10,000 pensioners might hedge against a 2% increase in life expectancy, avoiding unexpected costs.

Though complex to implement, longevity swaps let you retain asset ownership while capping liability growth, making them ideal for schemes targeting run-on strategies.

Looking ahead

Taking a proactive approach to de-risking could let you secure lifetimes of contributions against an unpredictable future.

As you weigh up the different alternatives, remember that the right strategy isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution but a tailored plan that aligns your scheme’s unique risks with members’ needs.