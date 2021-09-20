Three more Rangers’ starlets sign for Super League clubs

THREE further members of Saddleworth Rangers’ successful Under-16s have signed professional contracts with Super League clubs.

Back row Nolan Tupaea and centre Jake Thewlis have agreed deals at Warrington Wolves while George Hough has joined Wigan Warriors.

The 16-year-olds follow on from Jack Sinfield who last month landed a pro contract with Leeds Rhinos.

They were all members of the all-conquering U16s which were run by Rangers’ late chairman Shane Wilson, Darrel Rogers and Kevin Sinfield.

And there were other members of that side who were on scholarship forms at Super League clubs and who could still be added to the list.

Nolan, who recently left Saddleworth School, is from Grotton and had been at Rangers since the age of six. He is the son of former professional Shane.

Jake is the younger brother of Josh who is already a first-team player with Wolves.

Grasscroft-based Jake, like Josh was at Waterhead Warriors, but he switched allegiances to Rangers to further his career.

Wolves, announcing Nolan and Jake as two of nine academy lads handed contracts, reported: “Jake is a powerful runner of the ball with the ability to beat people in one-on-one situations. He has a great attitude and temperament.”

“Nolan is a very big, powerful player that has good skills and can play before and after the line.”

Nolan and Jake join an ever-growing group of Saddleworth players at Wolves as they join Josh Thewlis, Tom Whitehead, Eribe Doro and Nathan Roebuck.

George, also 16, meanwhile, is also the son of former professional Chris. He joined Rangers from Rochdale Mayfield aged 13.

RANGERS complete their truncated National Conference League campaign with a home game against Rochdale Mayfield on Saturday, September 11.

They have lost their two most recent games against Crosfields and Woolston and had two weekends without fixtures.

Joint coach Sean Whitehead explained it remains a case of continuing to plan for next season.

They had six U18 players in the side that tackled Woolston on Saturday, September 4 in an unusual match that featured two games in one.

Woolston won the first one 18-10 and second one 18-14 after being 14-0 ahead and having Matt Bottom sent off soon after the second game kicked off.

The U18s have a cup semi-final on Sunday (Sept 12) against Chorley at Shaw Hall Bank Road.

RANGERS’ delayed 90th birthday celebrations from last year are under way after being delayed by the pandemic.

They have produced a 91st anniversary brochure telling the story of the past 11 years since the 80th celebrations. It is on sale at £5.

It has been quite a journey as the pre-amble on the club’s social media reported: “We’ve had great leaps forward with the new clubhouse and the introduction of tots and masters but also the heartache of the pandemic and loss of important figures such as Shane ‘Jocky’ Wilson and Mick Coates.”

There will be a 91st anniversary celebration dinner at The White Hart, Lydgate, on Friday, October 29 with tickets £40 per person.

Before that, Rangers are hosting an evening with Iestyn Harris on Friday, September 18 which is already a sell-out.

THE junior section at Rangers continues to flourish with more than 60 children attending the U6 tots’ sessions.

And the Elite coaching camps were a huge success with more than 100 youngsters attending each of the two days they were held at Shaw Hall Bank Road.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

