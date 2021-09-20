Girls bake up a feast for charity

THERE were sweet treats galore as three determined young girls baked up a feast for charity.

Ten-year-old Evelyn Charles, Ilsa Lamb and Nyla Wilson, who attend Buckton Vale Primary School, raised more than £260 for Cancer Research UK with their cake sale.

Between them, they baked more than 100 mouth-watering goodies, including 72 cupcakes, fairy cakes, brownies, Rocky Road, and cornflakes cakes.

They sold them to passers-by at their brightly coloured tent, complete with balloons and banners, at The Nook, opposite The Clarence in Greenfield.

This is the first fundraiser of many planned by Evelyn, from Greenfield, Ilsa, from Mossley and Nyla, from Stalybridge, as part of their Junior Award Scheme for Schools (JASS).

The award, which builds up to the D of E award, will see the trio complete a variety of activities and community projects before next September.

This event was held as part of the ‘Me and My World’ section, focusing on helping the community, and the girls agreed on the charity they wishes to raise funds for.

For each project, they will add up their hours, take pictures and complete write-ups explaining what they have done and what they have achieved.

