Tier 3 (Very high) local COVID alert level – travel guidance

THE Government announced that all parts of Greater Manchester is now subject to Tier 3 (Very high) local COVID alert level restrictions.

This means that from Friday 23 October, if you live in Greater Manchester, you should not travel out of the area unless your journey is essential. The same guidance applies to those living outside Greater Manchester who are looking to travel into the area.

Essential journeys include those for work, education, medical reasons, to access youth services, for caring responsibilities, or as part of a longer journey.

You should think about how and when you travel and aim to reduce the number of journeys you make where possible. This includes working from home if you are able to do so.

You can use public transport, but space is limited due to social distancing. Please consider cycling or walking if you can.

If you do need to use public transport, you should plan your journey and consider travelling outside the busy morning and afternoon peak times, and using quieter routes.

We would also encourage you to download the NHS COVID-19 app before you travel and check-in where you see the official NHS COVID-19 QR code posters.

When using public transport, you should help keep yourself and others safe by:

Wearing a face covering, including at transport hubs and interchanges, and in taxis and private hire vehicles, unless you are exempt. If you don’t, you may be unable to travel and you could be fined £200.

Keeping your distance from other passengers where possible.

Cleaning your hands frequently and carrying hand sanitiser with you.

Using contactless payment if you can.

TfGM and transport operators have put measures in place to help keep passengers safe, including installing hand sanitiser dispensers at interchanges and station, and regularly disinfecting vehicles, stops, stations and interchanges with hospital-grade, antiviral cleaners.

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable, government Tier 3 guidance is that you should stay at home as much as possible and avoid all but essential travel. And students must not move back and forth between their permanent home and student home during term time – subject to limited exemptions.

