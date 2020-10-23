I’m alright Jaques! Manchester artist’s works up for auction

AN auction of works by Manchester artist Norman Jaques has been launched by the Weavers Factory in Uppermill.

The New Street arts space had planned to exhibit works by the former President of the Manchester Academy of Fine Arts and Manchester Art Club in December.

But the gallery has now closed and will be relocating to North Wales for a scheduled opening in 2022.

So, a seven-day online auction is taking place of original lithographs, artists proofs and paintings; all on the theme of landscapes.

Many of the pieces concentrate on the artist’s home town of Manchester with other images from further away including Wales and the Lake District.

Jaques was born in Manchester and studied at the College of Art and Technology from 1937-1942.

He worked for many years at The Manchester Polytechnic where he was senior lecturer in the printmaking department. He was also an illustrator and book designer as well printmaker. Jaques died in 2014, aged 92.

Bidding starts at £19.99 with no reserve and collection is from the Weavers Factory Gallery on Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1. For details of the works visit

https://www.ebay.co.uk/sch/weaversfactory/m.html

