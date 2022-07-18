Tiger comes to tea at Coliseum

THE nation’s favourite tea-guzzling Tiger is returning to Oldham Coliseum Theatre.

Following its sold-out West End summer season, the stage production of The Tiger Who Came to Tea comes to Oldham Coliseum on August 20 and 21 as part of another major UK tour.

A musical play adapted and directed by David Wood OBE, The Tiger Who Came To Tea is based on the classic tale by the late Judith Kerr OBE.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her Mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big furry, stripy tiger!

This musical slice of teatime mayhem entertains with sing-a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun.

It’s the ideal introduction to live theatre for children aged three and above and the perfect summer treat for the whole family.

This latest production features new casting including Jennifer Addey as ‘Sophie’, Katie Tripp as ‘Mummy’, James Carlisle as ‘Daddy’, ‘Milkman’, ‘Postman’ and ‘Tiger’, with understudies Benjamin Stone and Tia Bunce.

Hailed as Britain’s best-loved picture book, it is now in its 54th year, selling more than five million copies since it was first published in 1968.

The stage show premiered in 2008 and has toured nationally and internationally, including Christmas seasons at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Arts Centre, along with seven successful seasons in the West End.

In 2012 the production was nominated for the Olivier Award for ‘Best Family Entertainment’.

The production at the Oldham Coliseum on August 20 and 21 is 55 minutes long, with no interval. Suitable for ages 3+

Find out more and book online: www.coliseum.org.uk

