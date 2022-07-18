Ascot Ladies Day lunches raise funds for charities

COLOURFUL hats of all shapes and sizes were on show across Saddleworth as Ascot Ladies Day events returned.

A glamorous gathering was hosted at The White Hart, Lydgate for the 15th year by Gill Bussey, raising just over £3,000 for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

Guests enjoyed a lunch, entertainment and bets on the racing throughout the day, which was only the third occasion the weather has been fine.

Meanwhile at The Old Bell in Delph, the Saddleworth Parish Council chairman hosted the traditional annual event in aid of the chairman’s charities, raising £410.

Cllr Pam Byrne, who is chairman for 2022-23, was joined by councillors, the Mayor of Oldham

Cllr Elaine Garry and other guests for the occasion, which included lunch, entertainment and betting.

