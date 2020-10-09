To develop or not develop – have your say!

IT is not just at Greater Manchester level where future planning decisions will have major impact on communities.

But just like the Spatial Framework document, planned new government legislation to overhaul current regulations has already met opposition.

A public consultation is underway until October 29 for the ‘Planning for the Future’ document unveiled by the Housing, Communities and Local Government minister Robert Jenrick on August 6.

Mr Jenrick has pledged to overhaul England’s ‘outdated’ planning system making it quicker to build new homes.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has previously called proposals a “developers’ charter”.

Locally Jeff Garner – spokesperson for Greenfield Liberal Democrats – said: “These planning changes look likely to be a developers bonanza and could be catastrophic for our local communities.

“Developers will also avoid paying any contribution towards affordable housing, play areas or community facilities on even more small sites than now.”

To have your say:

• Go online www.gov.uk/government/consultations/changes-to-the-current-planning-system

• Email planningforthefuture@communities.gov.uk

• Write to Planning for the Future Consultation, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, 3rd Floor Fry Building, 2 Marsham Street, London SW1P 4DF.

