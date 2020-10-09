Bottle job! Parish councillors take on plastic pick-up plea

A PAIR of ecologically conscious Parish councillors have shown plenty of bottle for a rubbish job.

When the Independent highlighted the copious amounts of plastic waste at Grotton quarry, Luke Lancaster and Max Woodvine – two of the Parish Council’s youngest members – volunteered to remove it.

In just over an hour the duo collected five sacks of waste, remnants of a wheelbarrow and enough crisp packets to put a smile on Gary Lineker’s face.

In doing so they received thanks for their efforts from passers-by and residents before the detritus was delivered to Oldham’s recycling centre at Arkwright Street.

The area – on the Oldham-Tameside border – is popular not only with locals for exercise walks but also youngsters using the quarry site as an unofficial BMX track.

And the litter, which included hundreds of discarded bottles, was an unwanted reminder of what they had left behind.

Cllrs Lancaster and Woodvine haven’t been the only ones keeping Saddleworth a tidier place.

Last month individuals were out in force across the villages collecting rubbish as part of the Great British September Clean.

Grotton’s quarry and near-by kilns are a legacy of the area’s industrial past when workers were employed at the brickworks. After the Second World War land drains were also manufactured.

The remains of four kilns can still be seen but as reported in last month’s Independent several had fallen into various states of disrepair.

There were fears the exposed rubble and broken brick, could pose a safety hazard. Since the story, Oldham Council staff have repaired the damage as our pictures show.

We also asked readers to send in their memories of the brickworks. Kathleen Frost contacted us with photographs of her father Edwin ‘Ned’ Cookson.

Ned, who lived on Lees Road Grotton, was employed as a wheeler before World War Two. He died in 1985 aged 74.

We are still keen to hear your stories of the site – email aimee@localcommunications.co.uk

