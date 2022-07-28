Top honour for Bill for over 20 years’ service

SADDLEWORTH Rotary Club member Bill Bussey has received the prestigious Paul Harris Award to recognise his service and commitment over more than 20 years.

Bill, who joined the Club in 2001, was honoured for his continued service to the community through Club activities, including serving as president in 2005-06.

Recently he has been a mainstay of the Club’s Stroke Awareness Day, held annually in Uppermill prior to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

At this event members of the public are encouraged to have their blood pressure checked by health professionals to highlight the role blood pressure plays in the risk of stroke.

He has also led on selling ducks for the annual duck race, run in conjunction with the Saddleworth Show, which is a key money-raiser for the Club.

Bill received the Paul Harris Award from incoming Saddleworth Rotary President Dr Ian Brett, who has taken over from Rob Knotts for the coming Rotary Year, with Jon Stocker as Vice President.

The award, named after Rotary’s American founder, celebrates a person whose life demonstrates the club’s mission of service above self.

Ian thanked Bill for his continuing service to the Club, and referenced the recent very successful Wellifest Music Festival and Saddleworth Show.

The money raised at these events should give the Club lots of opportunity to support local charities and community good causes in the coming year.

Bill committed to continuing to help out with future Club activities as long as he is able to do so.

