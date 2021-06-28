Top marks for local law firm

Find Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers at 31 Queen Street, Oldham or

HIGH standards of client care, staff development and training and excellence in compliance were just three big ticks from the Law Society recently for Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers.

The firm, with three offices across the local area, has been through an audit to secure the Law Society’s legal practice quality mark Lexcel for the 19th year in succession.

Lexcel is an audit developed specifically for the legal profession which gives assurances that qualifying practices meet high client care and business management standards. It is run by the Law Society, the professional body for solicitors in England and Wales.

Anne Milne, the industry’s independent assessor, praised how Pearson have developed over the past year.

She said: “The firm has a good, clear management structure, people feel valued, appreciated and looked after and learning and development continues to be a strength.

“As staff are developed to positions of greater responsibility, coaching and knowledge sharing is excellent and achievement of relevant qualifications is supported.

“Compliance and risk management remain strong. There is a sound risk management culture in the firm and staff feel supported.

“Standards of client care remain high and the Pearson team are proud of the outcomes achieved for their clients.

“It is clear that Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers continues to maintain a sound Lexcel standard.”

Like many local businesses, the firm has also had to adapt due to the coronavirus pandemic but has embraced hybrid working systems and taken on new staff over the past year.

“Homeworking was efficiently introduced, the firm have invested in IT hardware and operational systems and staff have continued to work to meet client needs,” added Ms Milne.

“Support for home and work life balance is excellent. The firm has long been open to flexible working arrangements for all staff who greatly appreciate the flexibility of being able to maintain a healthy work life balance.”

Some of the staff feedback for the audit included comments such as:

• Never been told no if I make a case to go on a training course (several similar views)

• Support for home and work life is brilliant. This is a fantastic firm to work for

• I can see my career ahead of me. I’m very happy here

• They’re always looking for ways to improve

• I know it’s a bit of a cliché, but it is very ‘open door’ here

• I’m very happy here, happier than any other firm. I’m not planning on leaving, it’s the best firm I’ve worked for

• Work life balance here is brilliant. They trust us and if you’re a good employee they want to keep you

• The management have been great through Covid

Practice Manager and Partner Joanne Ormston, pictured above, said: “This audit really does put a law firm under a microscope as every aspect of your business is looked at.

“I am so pleased and proud to have come through with top marks. It’s a tribute to all our staff and shows our very real commitment to them and that our exceptionally high levels of customer service continue to be vital.

“We have exciting plans for the future and will continue to go from strength to strength.”

