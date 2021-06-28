Saddleworth Runners 5K to Fell Group is back for 2021

DO you want to gain the confidence to run off road and on the hills? Fancy trying trail or fell running but don’t know where to start? Coming back from injury and looking to build back up slowly?

You should be able to run 5k comfortably on the road. You will need a pair of off-road running shoes and a waterproof top. This will run for 3 sessions from June to July 2021.

Places are limited to 20, so please email src5ktofell@gmail.com to book your place.

Dates and times:

Wednesday 30th June 7.30pm,

Wednesday 7th July 7:30pm

Monday 12th July 7:30pm

Location: The Cross Keys Pub, Running Hill Gate, Uppermill, OL3 6LW. Please park on the road, do not use the pub car park.

Covid – As this is a organised club activity, we are able to run in groups of more than six, as stated in the official government guidance by England Athletics from the May 17th. Social distancing will apply, the group will meet and run outdoors. Please do not attend if you feel unwell, or are self isolating.

Cost: Free

Commencing Wednesday, June 30 – if you were thinking about it but not sure, now is the time to sign up!

