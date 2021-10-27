Top Rotary award for Frank

FRANK Rothwell has received Rotary’s top accolade in recognition of his achievements rowing solo across the Atlantic Ocean and raising more than £1 million for charity.

The Paul Harris Fellowship, named after Rotary’s American founder, celebrates a person whose life demonstrates the club’s mission of service above self.

The award was presented to Frank by Oldham Metro Rotary Club president Garvin Crabtree.

At 70, Frank was the oldest person to conquer the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge single-handed, setting off from the Canary Islands on December 12, 2020 and reaching Antigua 3,000 miles and 56 days later.

In the process, he raised £1 million for Alzheimer’s Research UK, with the first £500,000 worth of donations doubled by the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation.

Frank was inspired to undertake the journey by his 62-year-old brother-in-law, Roger who died from dementia during his trip and was also a victim of Down’s syndrome.

Garvin said: “Frank is a force of nature. Nothing is insurmountable to him.

“Frank’s row across the Atlantic demonstrates this only too well.

“Rotary recognises people who put service above self and Frank certainly does that. Oldham Metro are proud to award Frank with a Paul Harris Fellowship.”

Paul Harris founded the first club in 1905 to introduce business professionals to meet, exchange ideas, make meaningful contacts and generate friendships.

Over time, it has become a worldwide association with considerable emphasis on humanitarian service.

