Touching farewell procession to pay tribute to Delph farmer Steven ‘Aldie’ Alderson

A TOUCHING farewell will be paid to popular Delph farmer Steven ‘Aldie’ Alderson as his funeral is held on Friday, April 23.

There will be a funeral procession, including a tractor and trailer, through Steve’s home village of Delph, starting at 10am at Delph Lane and passing along High Street as far as The Bull’s Head.

People who wish to show their respects are asked to line the High Street.

There is a very limited number of people allowed to attend the crematorium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Donations can be made in memory of Steve to Delph or Dobcross Band Club c/o Pogson and Armitage Ltd, 53 Huddersfield Road, Diggle, Saddleworth OL3 5NT

A celebration of Steve’s life is to be arranged at a later date.

