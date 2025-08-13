Traditional fete fun lined up in Scouthead and Austerlands

GET ready to enjoy traditional games, music, vehicles, refreshments and more at the Scouthead and Austerlands Village Fete.

All are welcome to the event, organised by the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group, on Saturday, August 16 from 12noon to 4pm at Dawsons Field on Huddersfield Road.

The popular annual event attracts hundreds of visitors and organisers hope this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.

Their impressive line-up includes traditional games, live music, dancers, farm animals, a vintage fairground organ, a steam traction engine and a tractor, and a vehicle show.

There will also be stalls, a raffle, a tombola, refreshments, and more.

Entry is free but donations are welcomed to help support future events and other initiatives in the community.