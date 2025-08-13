Yanks Weekend off the Saddleworth calendar again

THE popular military show, period dress, dances and vehicle parade of Yanks Weekend will not be returning to Saddleworth this year.

The two-day event is inspired by the iconic World War II film Yanks starring Richard Gere and Lisa Eichhorn, which was partly filmed in Saddleworth and Tameside.

It brings classic and military cars, live music, and hundreds of visitors in their best 1940s dress to the area.

But organisers have confirmed this year’s event, which was pencilled in for August 9-10, has been cancelled once more due to ongoing discussions over support and funding.

Paul ‘Dogtags’ Higginson told the Saddleworth Independent: “I am still waiting on confirmation from local authority regarding support and funding.

“Once this has been secured we can start moving forward with a long-time event.

“Originally, it was going to be staged for the 80th anniversary which I refused due to this being a long-term event.”

The event celebrated the film’s 40th anniversary in 2019 but has not been held since, being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then in following years due to lack of funding.