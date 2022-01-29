Traffic calming measures introduced to reduce accident risk at blackspot

A NEW series of measures have been introduced on a busy Saddleworth road designed to lessen the number of incidents at an accident blackspot.

It follows a recent package of safety works on the A 670 which links Tameside through Greenfield and Uppermill.

The intersection of Shaw Hall Bank Road and Oldham Road has seen a succession of accidents over recent years.

In one of the latest accidents earlier this month there was a minor collision between two cars resulting in an air bag in one of the vehicles being deployed.

New safety barriers have previously been erected to protect the road bridge and pedestrians using the footpath close to Greenfield Station.

Now, contractors have placed a succession of rumble strips, red tarmac and unbroken white line with red markers to warn drivers to slow down as they approach the corner of the bend.

