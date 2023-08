TRAFFIC has been halted on the M62 near Denshaw after what is described as a ‘multi-vehicle collision.’

Queues of about two miles have already formed approaching the scene on the westbound carriageway between junction 22 at Saddleworth to junction 21 at Milnrow.

National Highways say a decision has been made to stop traffic on that side, down the hill, and emergency services are in attendance.

They say they will issue updates when they can.

