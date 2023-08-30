Family’s mission to help terminally ill girl’s dreams come true

A SADDLEWORTH family are hoping to raise enough money to give their terminally ill teenage girl some memories to cherish together.

Nolianni Adamson, who is now 14, has been battling cancer for four years and had been given the all-clear after receiving treatment for a brain tumour.

But, just four months later, the cancer returned and her family have been left devastated by the news that it is inoperable, therefore she is unable to go for any pioneering treatment and it’s now classed as terminal.

Her tumours are at stage four and are called medulloblastoma – which, although rare, is the most common cancerous brain tumour in children.

Nolianni lives in Diggle with her mum Elois, dad Alan and two older siblings Joby and Billy, who have been heavily impacted by her illness.

The family don’t know how long she has left and Nolianni’s aunty Elizabeth, who is a Saddleworth parish councillor, set up a GoFundMe page to help make some dreams come true for her.

“Nolianni is putting up such a fight and is the strongest, bravest, most inspirational little girl we know,” Elizabeth wrote about her niece.

“She is always smiling and making people laugh and we are so blessed to call her our own. Her positive attitude towards life, despite what she has had to endure so far, is nothing but inspirational.”

She added: “Elois has spent the last few years nursing Nolianni through all her treatments and staying overnight with her, with Alan transporting them back and forth.

“This has meant that her siblings have missed out on valuable time with their mum and sister, and quality family time together has been almost impossible.”

Nolianni is predominantly wheelchair bound and swimming is one of few activities she can still enjoy, so her family want to take her to Florida to fulfil her dream of swimming with dolphins.

“The whole family are coming to terms with this prognosis slowly but we, as their family, want to make sure they spend their remaining time together as a family of five, doing special things,” Elizabeth wrote.

“We want to give them the chance to make precious memories and go on a holiday of a lifetime with the possibility of swimming with dolphins.

“This is one of Nolianni’s dreams and, with her being predominantly wheelchair bound due to the pain from the tumours, swimming is one of the only activities that she can still participate in.”

So far, more than £12,500 has been raised by more than 300 people. Anyone wishing to leave a donation can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-special-wish-for-our-special-girl-nolianni

